Labour is a bankruptcy estate

The Labour party is no longer the eagle in Norwegian politics, says leader of the Progress Party, Siv Jensen. She thinks the party at the moment reminds her of an ostrich.

An offensive Progress Party leader delivered a verbal right hook directed at Labour and its party leader Jonas Gahr Støre when she addressed the party’s autumn conference at Gardermoen on Saturday. Jensen mentioned what she describes as inconsistencies in Labour’s asylum policies.

At the first crossroads after the election, the Labour Party is failing, said Jensen, referring to the Parliament’s urgent decision regarding the so-called October children.

– Once more, Labour sends out an open invitation to enter Norway for asylum seekers who has been rejected. That is grave, the Progress Party leader stated.

Støre an ostrich

Jensen believes the Labour Party has been “overrun by activists and interest groups” and has left the responsible line regarding the immigration policy.

– In earlier times, the Labour Party was called the eagle of Norwegian politics, but this policy reminds me more of an ostrich, the Frp leader went on.

– It also gives a clear and obvious signal to all who are in Norway. If you get your case mentioned in the media, and you run a campaign, then the Labour Party will make sure that you can stay, Jensen continued.

She says many places in the country are characterized by high immigrant density, which she believes affects the integration. And the Frp leader mentioned the practice that NRK has revealed regarding Koran schools in Somalia.

– It affects me deeply when I was made aware that there are parents who can do something that cruel to their own children. This is not just anti-integration, it’s child abuse, thundered Jensen.

bankruptcy estate

Frp’s Autumn Conference brings together more than 400 elected representatives from all over the country and is the party’s largest political gathering outside the country meetings ever.

Jensen began her opening speech thanking for the efforts during the election campaign before she went back to attack Labour.

– Many have tried to analyze Større’s failure, but the answer is quite simple. It’s not about bridge building or funds abroad. It’s about a party with Støre in the lead who ran the whole election campaign on tarring their opponents and the situation.

– Frp is for clear speech. The Labour Party, on the other hand, has become a political bankrupt estate.

Cooperation

Jensen also mentioned the budget talks in the Parliament in her speech, but did not give any hint about the progress or the prospect of unanimity, except for pointing to the priorities that are important to the Progress Party.

Also, the talks taking place with the Liberals about a possible expansion of the Government was a theme in the speech.

– To the Progress Party, the politics is the most important, not who and how many are a part of the Government, said Jensen.

Regardless of the outcome of the talks with the Liberals, the Frp leader stated that she plans to negotiate a new Government platform for the years leading up to 2021. The battle against property taxes will be central.

– We believe property tax is wrong. It is anti social and has no relevance to ability to pay.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today