Norwegian Moroccans held a remembrance for the killed women

On Saturday afternoon, a number of Norwegian Moroccans gathered at Oslo Cathedral to commemorate Maren Ueland and her Danish girlfriend, who was killed in Morocco.

Salas Sikabi’s father who is from Marrakech in Morocco. According to NRK, he was clearly upset by the killings, and he brought with him a picture of the two women.

– I haven’t slept in three days, says Sikabi.

Nadia Abdellaoui, originally from Morocco, believes the country is safe.

– Morocco is a very safe country and I hope this will not have a negative impact on the country. But this is just sad no matter where it has happened, she says to NRK.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today