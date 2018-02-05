Norwegian sets a new world record for around the world trip

Together with two comrades from the Netherlands, a Norwegian has set a new Guinness World Record for travelling around the world on scheduled flights.

On Friday, Norwegian, Gunnar Garfors, who has written several travel books, television and radio host, Erik de Zwart, and entrepreneur, Ronald Haanstra, broke a new world record when they travelled the world in 56 hours and 56 minutes, reported NRK news.

The journey, which was conducted only scheduled flights, started and ended in Sydney. In just over two days, the three comrades had travelled 43,000 kilometers, with stops in Santiago, Panama, Madrid, Algeria, and Dubai along the way.

‘We have broken the old world record by nine hours and 35 minutes. So now we’ll celebrate with a kebab and some beers here in Sydney,’ said Garfors to NRK news.

‘I’ve had my dose of air for a while in saying that,’ he continued to VG newspaper.

Garfors has also visited every countriy in the world. In 2012, he and British Adrian Butterworth set new Guinness World Records as they became the world’s first to visit five continents in one day.

The world record for travelling around the world on scheduled flights must be approved by Guinness’s Record Book before it becomes officially applicable.

The three travellers also tried the record attempt last year, but then the last plane missed the target by four minutes.

