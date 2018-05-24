Obligation of ‘alcolocks’ in buses and minibuses from 2019

The are to authorities impose an obligation on the use of alcolocks in public transport vehicles. Initially, the order concerns Norwegian buses and minibuses.

‘’Bus drivers have a special responsibility for ensuring the safety of their passengers and surroundings. Therefore, we will increase the safety of passengers and road users by introducing an injunction for the use of alcolocks in vehicles used in transport, initially in buses and minibuses,” said Minister of Transport, Ketil Solvik-Olsen of Fremskrittsparti (Frp).

The injunction applies from January 1st next year. In vehicles already registered,an aluminum lock must be fitted before 2024, otherwise they must be taken out of service, according to a press briefing the Road Administration has released.

‘’Several bus and transport companies already have voluntarily installed alloy locks in their vehicles as a general road safety measure. Now we will introduce this as a requirement,” said Solvik-Olsen.

The alcolock requirement may also be extended to other vehicle groups, such as taxis.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today