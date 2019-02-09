Personalised car license plates for NOK 17.5 million

For NOK 9,000, you can replace your car’s registration number with a personalised license plate. Last year, Norwegians bought such plates for NOK 17.5 million.

More and more people are doing this, NRK reports.

Cars are driving on Norwegian roads with plates that say “Lydmann”, “Godtid”, “Doitnow”, “Fire” and other imaginative inventions. Last year, for the first time, a car in Svalbard changed their plates for a personal car license plate. It says “Polar Bear”.

The profits from the personal license plates are earmarked for traffic safety campaigns.

“That is the basis for this whole scheme. We have used the profits from 2017 on campaigns that are about attention in traffic, speed and seatbelt use in buses. We will continue this in 2019,” says Heidi Øwre from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today