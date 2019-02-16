Polish plan demonstration against Norway

Polish plan a demonstration against Norway

In Poland, a demonstration is planned outside the Norwegian embassy after the expulsion of consul, Slawomir Kowalski.





The demonstration is planned outside the embassy in Warsaw on Monday. The conservative Catholic organization, Ordo Iuris are behind it reported ABC News.

This organization has, among other things,helped a Norwegian woman on the run from the child welfare service to be granted asylum in Poland recently.

Neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, nor the Norwegian embassy in Poland would comment on the planned demonstration.

On Monday, the Polish consul in Norway, Slawomir Kowalski was declared ‘undesirable’ as a diplomat in Norway. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs justified the decision with problematic behaviour on the part of Kowalski.

Poland replied by, the same evening, expelling a Norwegian consul from the country.

Kowalski must leave Norway by Monday.





