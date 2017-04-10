Police continues temporarily armament at several locations

Police in several cities and at Oslo Airport continues the temporary armaments. The police is also maintaining an increased presence.

The Police Directorate (POD) and the country’s police chiefs held a telephone meeting on Monday to assess the need for new emergency measures in the light of the PST heightened threat assessment.

The police report that the temporary armaments that were implemented on Friday, will be maintained until a new assessment is made.

This is done in the light of events in Stockholm and Oslo. Thus continues the temporary armaments by the police in the country’s major cities and at Oslo Airport Gardermoen.

POD believes that the measures that are now implemented, compensate for the upward revision of the threat level that PST announced on Sunday.

– For the police, it is very important to emphasize that we do what we can to protect the population and prevent any incidents in Norway.

We are also encouraging the public to be vigilant and monitor the surroundings and alert us if they see something they perceive as suspicious, says Kristin Kvigne, director of the Police Directorate.

On Sunday, an upward revision by the Police Security Service (PST) of the threat level in Norway was made for a period of two months. PST-chief Benedicte Bjørnland stated at a press conference on Sunday afternoon that it is unlikely that Norway would be hit by a terrorist attack in 2017.

The PST press conference was held in connection with the discovery of an explosive charge at Greenland in Oslo Saturday night, and in light of the attack in Stockholm Friday.

