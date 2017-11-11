Slippery roads several places in the country

Posted By: Victoria Garza 11. November 2017

Both on Eastern and Western Norway are reports being sent to warn against slippery roads this Saturday. The police in Hordaland report several traffic accidents caused by difficult driving conditions.

 

– There are reportedly slippery roads throughout Eastern Norway after the precipitation of yesterday and last night.
Be safe and alert and follow all posted safety signs, reports Road Traffic Center on Twitter Saturday morning.

