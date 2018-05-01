North Korea is removing speakers

TOPICS:
loudspeakers speakersA South Korean military vehicle with loudspeakers is seen in front of the barbed-wire fence in Paju, near the border with North Korea. South Korea on Monday, April 30, 2018, said it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the tense border with North Korea. The announcement came three days after the leaders of the two Koreas agreed to work together to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and end hostile acts against each other along their border during their rare summit talks. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Posted By: Victoria Garza 1. May 2018

South Korea reports that North Korea has begun to remove speakers from the border

North Korea has begun to take down speakers that have been used to send propaganda at the border with South Korea, announced South Korea’s defense department.

 

The dismantling began Tuesday, a day after South Korea announced that the country will do the same on its side of the border. The speakers in South Korea have been used for music, news and negative information about North Korea, and it is expected that the dismantling will also begin today.

These are among the first small practical measures taken to bring about reconciliation between the two countries on the Korean Peninsula after Friday’s summit, reports the news agency Reuters.

As a sign of goodwill before the meeting, South Korea turned off its speakers.

North Korea also announced on Monday that the country will set its bells for half an hour so that the time zones in the two countries would be equal.

 

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "North Korea is removing speakers"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*