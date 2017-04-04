Sweden: Löfven condemns gender-segregated school bus

Pupils at a Muslim private school in Stockholm have on several occasions been separated by gender on the school bus, according to Swedish TV4.

The Swedish documentary program “Cold Facts” reveals that students aged six to ten years in several cases have been divided by gender on school buses at the Muslim Free School Al Azhar in Vällingby,West of Stockholm.

The program documented several cases where girls were referred to the door at the rear of the bus, whilst the boys to the door at the front.

– I think it is despicable. This does not belong in Sweden, said Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

– Here we take the bus together, regardless whether you are a girl or boy, woman or man. This suggests that we have more to work with when it comes to segregation, continues Löfven.

According Friskole’s Vice Principal Roger Lindquist , this is a matter of a mistake.

– This is not something that is familiar to the school management or been sanctioned. Both the Principal and I note that this has happened when we see the pictures, but it’s obviously not something we are supporting, says Lindquist.

He said that the school will investigate why one of their trip leaders had organized bus trips in that way.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

