The EU Evaluates Daylight Savings Time

The EU has coordinated the change between Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time. Now the scheme is being re-evaluated.

The EU Commissioner for Transport, Violeta Bulc, was in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Thursday to discuss the matter with the elected representatives.

The Finnish politicians raised the issue on the EU agenda. They want t o end the annual time changeover.

The EU scheme will also affect Norway

According to Bulc, the European Commission’s experts have made a careful assessment of all aspects of the case. The only clear conclusion, she believes, is that it could be catastrophic to trade within the EU if the member states cease to cooperate with each other.

“I am therefore against such a plea, whether it means simply removing the whole directive, or whether it means allowing individual countries to withdraw from the coordinated scheme,” she says.

In terms of health, it is unclear what is best, according to Bulc. For some, it may be difficult to have to adjust their body rhythm twice a year, but the question is whether this is surpassed by the benefits of having more daylight and useable time.

Another question is whether it is batter with Daylight Savings Time or Standard Time.

None of the experts have the answer. The main point is, if you stop switching, Bulc points out, you must first decide what time to stay on.

