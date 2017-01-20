Coach Christian Berge predicts a hard game against Macedonia

Handball coach, Christian Berge, predicted an exciting eighth Round of the World Cup against Macedonia, and their great shooter, Kiril Lazarov.

On Thursday it became clear that Macedonia would become Norway’s next hurdle in France. The Macedonian team tied 27-27 in their match against Iceland, taking third place in the B-pool.

‘They have a Kiril Lazarov to set and control where the ball is, and then he breaks through the line and decides whether to take a shot.

This is exciting because we have not played 7 against 6 before. We got a little practice in today, but there is a difference between having Lazarov back there or a Japanese player. It will be interesting to watch’, said national coach Berge after the battle with the Japanese side.

Norway beat Japan 38-23 in their last match of the group games.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today