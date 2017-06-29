Baggage Trouble at Gardermoen – several must travel without luggage

Technical problems concerning the luggage belt lead to additional waiting time for travelers at Oslo Airport. Several passengers have to travel without baggage.

The technical problems mainly affect travelers with SAS and Widerøe, according to Oslo airport.

– We check people in the normal way, and then they have to leave their luggage in the departure hall, get on their planes and travel. We will forward the luggage later, says the duty manager for SAS, Jens Christensen to NRK.

Long queues to check in your luggage results in additional waiting time in the security check. Thus, probably many of the passengers will not reach their planes and need to be booked for later departures, according to Christensen.

X-Ray Machine

The technical problems with baggage belts started 6 am Thursday morning. It is currently unclear what the technical error is, but they are working to locate and correct it.

– There is a little extra queue to check in your luggage. Currently we ask people to meet up as usual, says press contact at Oslo Airport, Lasse André Vangstein to NTB.

The delay of baggage belts is due to that the X-ray machine in the old part of the terminal is damaged, and thus neither SAS nor Widerøe can send bags from to the terminal.

Gardermoen: ”sorry”

– If we were to hold aircraft back so that everyone got their luggage, it would cause major problems later in the day. We therefore ask the passengers to pack the most important items in their hand luggage, and we will send the checked in luggage as soon as possible, says Information Manager in SAS, Knut Morten Johansen,.

The information manager says that there may be some delays.

– We can not do anything but apologize to our passengers that they are afflicted by problems of Oslo Airport Gardermoen. There may be delays for some of the travelers, but so far it seems that most people get on the planes they were supposed to, says Johansen.

At Norway’s largest airport they kow tow.

– There’s nothing else to say except that the system should work – and that we are sorry, says Communications Manager in Avinor, Kristian Løksa

