Queen Sonja shows off her finest nature photos

During a dinner in Santiago, Chile, Queen Sonja showed off her finest photographs of Norwegian nature, that she has photographed to Chile’s president and around 280 other dinner guests.

During a speech to the dinner guests from both Norway and Chile on Thursday, the queen revealed that she had brought a small surprise.

“You may have noticed the pictures on the screen here in the background and wondered what they are? Well, we have collected some of my private photos from my travels around Norway – especially from Northern Norway, the west coast and Svalbard,” the Queen said.

It’s no secret that the Queen is an avid photographer, nor has she stashed away her camera during the six-day visit to Chile this week.

“I can promise you that I have already taken quite a few pictures during my visit to Chile, and there are more,” said the Queen.

The state visit to Chile started Tuesday in the capital of Santiago and lasts for six days. Friday the royal couple will continue south to the city of Punta Arenas.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today