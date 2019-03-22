Policy rate raised to 1.0 percent

Norges Bank’s Executive Board has decided to raise the policy rate by 0.25 percentage point to 1.0 percent.

The Norwegian economy is expanding at a solid pace, and capacity utilisation now appears to be slightly above a normal level. Underlying inflation is a little higher than the inflation target. The uncertainty surrounding global developments and the effects of monetary policy suggests a cautious approach to interest rate setting. Overall, the outlook and the balance of risks imply a gradual interest rate increase ahead.

The upturn in the Norwegian economy appears to be stronger than anticipated earlier. On the other hand, there are prospects for weaker growth and lower interest rates abroad. The policy rate forecast indicates a slightly faster rate rise in 2019 and a somewhat lower policy rate further out than projected in the previous Report. With this path for the policy rate, inflation is projected to be close to target in the years ahead, at the same time as unemployment remains low. The policy rate path will be adjusted in response to changes in economic prospects.

“Our current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggests that the policy rate will most likely be increased further in the course of the next half-year”, says Governor Øystein Olsen.

Source: norges-bank.no / Norway Today