Centre Party: “No to EU climate accord”

The Centre Party is the odd man out regarding climate accord with the EU

The Centre Party does not want to play ball, but the other parties ensure that Norway – by a large majority – enter into a climate agreement with the EU.





“A historically important climate agreement. It will help Norway cut greenhouse gas emissions,” Minister for Climate and Environment, Ola Elvestuen (Liberals), rejoices.

“The agreement ensures that we reach our climate goals. It will provide a solid and binding framework for Norwegian climate policy until 2030. The content of the climate policy remains up to Norway though,” he continues.

The Norwegian Parliament agrees to the proposal that the Energy and Environment Committee recommended on June 13th. The agreement is part of the cooperation between the EU and Norway on emissions cuts.

Norway needs pressure from the EU

Norway must cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent from the 2005 level by 2030; in the so-called non-quota sector. That is the sector that is outside the system for trading in climate quotas between companies in the EU. This entails that the cuts must be made by the transport, agriculture, waste and building industries.

The Green Party, MDG, believe that the agreement is important. The EU is the region in the world that pursues the most offensive climate policy, according to MDG.

“Norway needs pressure from the EU in climate policy. We believe that Norway must cut more than what the EU imposes on us,” National Spokesperson (aka Leader) of MDG, Une Bastholm, maintains.

Resistance from forestry

Part of the agreement is the introduction of a strict regime regarding forestry, which creates resistance in the Centre Party.

“It is irresponsible to enter into a binding agreement with the EU when we do not know what consequences this will have for Norway and Norwegian forestry,” parliamentary leader In the Centre Party, Marit Arnstad, tells NTB.

The party, which has many voters associated with agriculture, therefore proposes to postpone treatment of, and entering into, the climate agreement with the EU «until all consequences related to Norwegian forestry and agriculture are clarified».

The government, on the other hand, believes that the fear of the Centre Party is both unfounded and a misunderstanding.



