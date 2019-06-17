Grønn Ungdom will introduce a quota of three flights a year

The National Board of Grønn Ungdom believes that a quota system should be introduced for flights where every Norwegian has a permit for three trips a year.

“We propose a 75 percent reduction in air traffic up to 2030. This can be done in different ways, but we believe that a quota system, where permits can be sold and deleted, is a possible solution,” says spokesperson Hulda Holtvedt from Grønn Ungdom.

The youth organization’s national government, this weekend also backed the proposal of the air tax of NOK 600 per seat and for the rapid development of high-speed trains throughout the country. The aim of all measures is to limit air traffic significantly.

Holtvedt points out that it is important to develop alternatives to aircraft.

Bjørn-Kristian Svendsrud, chairman of the Progress Party’s Youth, reacts strongly to the proposal.

“It’s been a long time since we have been served such restrictions in Norway that encroach on people’s personal freedom, but it is clear that Grønn Ungdom is not afraid to advocate totalitarian proposals. It’s scary,” he says in a comment.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

