Erna Solberg will not offer the British a safe harbor

There is still an imminent danger of a hard brexit, warns Erna Solberg. But the Prime Minister does not want to offer the EEA as a crisis solution.

In the British debate, the EEA has often been mentioned as a possible ‘port of refuge’ for the UK if the brexit process fails. But such a solution has strong objections from Solberg.

“We cannot have any intermediate stations in such a complex system as the EEA, where you will have a country that only parks there for a small period,” says Solberg.

It will be difficult for the others to handle.

The idea of British debate is that Britain is already a party to the EEA Agreement as a member state of the EU and that it should therefore be possible for the British to report to EFTA and thus remain in the agreement.

In this way, the EEA could become an emergency harbor that solves a large number of the practical problems that will arise if the British are forced to leave the EU without having received a tailor-made withdrawal agreement.

“But the EEA is too complicated to just use it as a gateway,” says Solberg. According to her, it is a mistake to start expanding the menu of possible solutions now.

“I believe that what they need first and foremost in the UK is decision-making.”

Guest of honor

Friday, Solberg was the guest of honor at the EU summit in Brussels.

Where she was invited together with Iceland and Liechtenstein to mark that this year is 25 years since the EEA agreement came into force.

On the way to the summit, the Norwegian prime minister received several questions from the international press about the “Norwegian model” as an alternative for the British. But Solberg answered evasively.

According to her, there is no reason why Norway should teach the British.

It is important that the British themselves decide what they want, she says.

Brexit is exposed

The EEA celebration was in stark contrast to what otherwise dominated the summit, namely the deep crisis around brexit.

The night before, the EU and the UK agreed to postpone the divorce by at least two weeks until April 12. It is an agreement that Solberg welcomes.

“It is in itself good that there is more time. But the most important thing is that the UK is starting to decide, that they actually do not just vote down proposals, but that they vote for a way forward,” Solberg says.

“It gives a little more time to figure it out. But there is still an imminent danger of a hard brexit,” she warns.

