Excavator used to steal MC’s at Mysen

Thieves use an excavator to steal MC’s at Mysen

Thieves stole eight motorcycles from a shop at Mysen on Saturday night. They broke in by smashing the door down with an excavator.





The burglary message reached police at 2.38 am. Nine minutes later the police arrived at the scene. The thieves had already skedaddled, according to the Eastern Police District.

Daily manager of the Spinning Wheel shop in Mysen, Jon Grevæg, was on site two minutes before the police, Aftenposten writes. He praises the police for their quick response.

“The thieves had left before I got there, and there was no traffic nearby. They have stolen eight brand new KTM motorcycles. It’s just incredibly sad,” he informs.





