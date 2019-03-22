Norway provides humanitarian assistance to Mozambique

‘The humanitarian situation in parts of Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe is precarious after the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai. Norway is now providing NOK 6 million in humanitarian aid to those affected by the cyclone, and will consider providing additional support. Norway’s support is being channelled through the World Food Programme,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

Cyclone Idai has caused massive damage, particularly in Mozambique. When it hit Mozambique last week, the region was already severely affected by flooding. Large parts of the port city of Beira, where the cyclone hit land, have been destroyed. According to UN estimates, several hundred thousand people will need humanitarian assistance in the time ahead.

‘Seeing the massive devastation in the affected areas makes a deep impression. There are reports that the death toll is rising steadily. In addition to the support we are providing through the World Food Programme, we are also funding the deployment of personnel from the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection to the UN’s relief efforts in the area,’ said Ms Eriksen Søreide.

Before the cyclone, Norway had already provided around NOK 21 million in humanitarian assistance to Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe this year, through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).Ministry of Foreign AffairsHumanitarian efforts

Source: government.no / Norway Today