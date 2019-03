Norway exported 198,700 tonnes of seafood with a value of NOK 7.8 billion in February.

This is a reduction of 57,000 tonnes or 22 per cent in volume but an increase in the value of NOK 670 million or 9 per cent compared with February last year. So far this year, 406,000 tonnes of seafood have been exported with a value of NOK 16.4 billion.

This is a 13 per cent decrease in volume while export value has increased by NOK 1.6 billion or 11 per cent compared with the same period last year.

“February 2019 has been the best ever February for Norwegian seafood exports. This is due, among other factors, to the increased value of salmon exports once again. In addition, increased volumes and increased shipping prices have contributed to a value increase in the whitefish category. There has also been an increase in the value herring and mackerel exports in February, contributing to the strong results. Volume declines for this month is attributed to the lack of catch of capelin”, says seafood analyst Ingrid Kristine Pettersen.

Source: seafood.no / Norway Today