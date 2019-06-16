Over 300 evacuated after fire in hotel in Ålesund

284 adults and 19 children who were guests at Scandic Parken in Ålesund were evacuated in connection with a fire in a technical room on Saturday night. The fire has been extinguished.

The police received a message about smoke development at the hotel at 05.23 on Sunday morning.

Within an hour after the police received notice of the smoke development, which was a fire, guests were able to return to the hotel. The fire originated in a technical room on the second floor, where there are no hotel rooms.

Storgata by the hotel was closed in connection with the evacuation.

