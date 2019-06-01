World record baby «Saybie» released from the hospital

The world’s smallest premature baby has been released from hospital

In December, a baby girl, who weighed about as much as an apple does, was born in San Diego, California. The hospital assumes that the tiny girl is the smallest baby to survive in the whole world. Saybie, as she is named, is now released from the hospital.





The baby weighed 245 gram when she was born in its 23rd week of gestation in December.

The doctors told the child’s father after her birth, that he had at an hour with his daughter before she would die.

“But that hour turned into two hours, which again turned into a day, then a week,” the mother said in a statement.

More than five months have passed, and the girl, named Saybie, now weighs two kilos.

Smallest «preemie» ever

According to the San Diego hospital, the girl weighed 7 gram less than the previous smallest premature baby to survive. That particular child was born in Germany in 2015.

According to Professor Edward Bell of the University of Iowa, the girl is the smallest baby at birth who has ever been registered. But he makes reservations and says that there may be others, who have been smaller but not registered.

“The family has given permission to convey the story, as long as they remain anonymous,” the hospital states.

See the video of Saybie here: World’s tiniest surviving micro-preemie born at San Diego hospital.

