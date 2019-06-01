SAS flight with hydraulic issues safely to OSL

SAS flight with hydraulic issues landed safely at OSL

A SAS flight en route to Bergen experienced problems with the hydraulic systems on Saturday morning. The plane had to return to Oslo Airport Gardermoen (OSL). This triggered an increase in the emergency response there.





Scandinavian Airlines Services flight SK257 was on its way to Flesland outside Bergen (BGO) when it experienced problems and had to turn back. The aircraft experienced problems with the hydraulic systems. This led to it being unable to lower its landing wheels as it was going in for the landing, according to NRK.

The plane, which took off from Oslo at 9.53 am, circled shortly over Bergen, before it headed back to Gardermoen, according to data from Flightradar24.

Safe emergency landing

SAS reports that the aircraft has landed safely at Oslo Airport Gardermoen shortly before noon. The company states that an emergency (safety) landing was made without problems. They also report that all passengers have been rebooked to later flights.

Scheduled arrival time in Bergen was at 10.40 am for flight SK257.

