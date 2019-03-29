Congratulates Stoltenberg with two more NATO years

“I would like to congratulate Jens Stoltenberg on the extension of the period as NATO’s Secretary-General. In a demanding security policy situation, Stoltenberg is a wise leader, who has managed to create unity and lead the alliance through important reforms and adaptations. The extension of his term as Secretary-General is a clear statement of confidence,” Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, states.





The NATO Council, which consists of the ambassadors from the 29 member states, agrees to extend the leadership of Jens Stoltenberg with two more years. His period as Secretary-General thus extends until September 2022.

“Stoltenberg does a very good job as head of NATO, at a time of increased international turmoil and changes in the global threat picture. I would like to congratulate him on extending the period as Secretary-General, and look forward to continuing the good cooperation with him,” Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ine Eriksen Søreide, maintains.

Burden-sharing

NATO has long been concerned with the burden-sharing in the alliance. There is a clear expectation that the Allied member states will spend two per cent of the gross domestic product on defence by 2024.

“Under Stoltenberg’s leadership, NATO has been concerned with that the member states must possess a credible defence, with solid financial contributions to that aim. The Norwegian Government shares these priorities. Ever since we took over, we have worked to reverse a downward trend. We have invested in aircraft and submarines. On top of that, we are sailing more with our vessels. We are building up a modern defence, and that makes us a better alliance partner,” Norwegian Minister of Defence, Frank Bakke-Jensen contributes.

