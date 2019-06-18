Caro wins Norway World Cup promotion as South Korea beaten 2-1

Caroline Graham Hansen scored on a penalty and made another when Norway beat South Korea 2-1 and went ahead in the World Cup.

With her first goal in a World Cup or European Championship she gave Norway the lead after just four minutes. “Caro” only spent a few minutes of the 2nd half before the penalty that secured the match.

Isabell Herlovsen shot the penalty kick into goal for her 61st national goal.

Norway is going to Nice and playing in the second round of semi finals on Saturday.

This is Norway’s way forward in the football World Cup:

8th round of finals in Nice on Saturday 22/6 (against the two in group C). Possible quarter finals in Le Havre on Thursday 27/6, semifinal in Lyon on Tuesday 2/7.

The final is played on Stade de Lyon on Sunday 7/7, with the runner-up match in Nice the day before.

