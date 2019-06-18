Airbnb grew sharply in 2018

The number of nights reserved through the rental service Airbnb increased by 45 per cent in 2018 compared with the previous year.

In total last year, almost 4.5 million ‘room nights’ were sold in Norway through Airbnb, show figures that Capia has arrived at for an assignment from NHO Reiseliv. This constitutes a fifth of the accommodation market.

Director of NHO Reiseliv, Kristin Krohn Devold, expresses concern over the development.

Airbnb is now a real threat to the established hotel market, which obviously loses guests to Airbnb. Now, the Norwegian authorities must impose a reporting obligation on Airbnb landlord’s income, and in any case do not do anything that can aggravate the competitive situation for the hotels, she says.

In Denmark, where the Airbnb capacity is greater than the entire hotel industry, the Airbnb reporting obligation will be imposed for all revenue that landlords receive from July 1. In our country, the government has proposed the same from 1 January 2020.

Capia estimates that the total revenue from Airbnb rentals is NOK 2.3 billion. This is an increase of 40 per cent compared with the previous year. The taxable income will be NOK 1.8 billion.

