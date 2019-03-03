Jakob Ingebrigtsen took historic EM gold 3000 meters

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (18) took Norway’s first gold in the indoor European Championships ever on Saturday night.He won the 3000 meter race in a time of 7.56.15.

Ingebrigtsen was among the favourites and he lived up to expectations in Glasgow.In the finals he quickly went in front and kept the pace relatively steady.Older brother,Henrik, stepped up the pace just before the last lap,and Jacob ran past him.

On the home run, he sprinted away from the others and ran in first at 7.56.15.

It was the first time a Norwegian has taken gold in the indoor European Championships, regardless of event.He is also the youngest ever winner of

an indoor gold medal.

Brother Henrik took the bronze after finishing just behind British athlete,Chris O’Hare, at the finish line.

