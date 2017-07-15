Researcher concerned about Norwegian education trends

73% of those taking higher education have parents who’ve done the same. Norway should be concerned about the trend, believes a researcher at the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH).

New figures from the Skills Strategy Action Report (OECD) show that Norway has greater differences in this area than the United States, according to Klassekampen newspaper.

–

Of those who take higher education in Norway, 73% have at least one parent with higher education, 21% parents with high school, and 6% parents who left education after school. In the United States, the numbers are 58%, 37% and 8% respectively.

–

Inequality Researcher and Professor, Kjell G. Salvanes, at the Norwegian School of the Economics of Business (NHH), calls it ‘the Norwegian paradox’. He fears that the education requirement will only get higher and that the income gap between those with and without education will increase.

–

‘What I fear is that a great deal is left on the table when itg comes to the next job. We need to talk less about wealth tax, and more about how everyone can gain equal opportunities in the education system,’ said Salvanes.

–

However, Norway is the leading western country where there is currently the least income gap between the educated and unskilled.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today