Prince George appeared at the first day at school

Prince George appeared for the first day at school followed by his father, Prince William

Britain’s Prince George had only father’s hand to hold on when he met on Thursday for the first day of school. Mom was at home with nausea due to pregnancy.

The four-year-old Prince, number three in line for the throne after Grandfather Charles and Father William, is attending the Thomas’ Battersea Private School in southern London.

Father and son were met by principal for the youngest pupils, Helen Haslem. She showed them the prince’s classroom and also introduced the prince to the other pupils.

Prince George, whose formal title is Prince George of Cambridge, will be called George Cambridge by his contemporaries. He was correctly dressed in navy blue v-sweater, blue shorts and black shoes.

Little George celebrated his fourth birthday on July 22 and is one of the youngest in the school. Little sister Charlotte did not attend big brother’s first day at school.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today