Over 200 students expelled

Currently, 207 students are registered banned from Norwegian universities and colleges for cheating, false diplomas,or dangerous behaviour.

The University of Tromsø has the most excluded students, with 30 as of March the 2nd showed a review the university newspaper,Khrono, has done.

Nine universities and university colleges have fewer than five students in the common register, RUST – Register for excluded students, which was put into use in 2014.

Students can be excluded for a maximum of three years,and when the exclusion is over, all data is deleted. Reasons for being banned include fake

diplomas and cheating.

Dangerous behaviour or a breach of confidentiality can also lead to exclusion, as well as being banned after a fitness assessment.

Håkon Randgaard Mikalsen of the Norwegian Student Organization (NSO), is not surprised that cheating and presentation of false diplomas are taking place, considering that there are almost 300,000 students in Norway.

175 of those who are banned are taken for cheating, while only 16 have been found unfit for the profession of education.

‘’16 is low, and probably too few’’ said Mikalsen, adding that it is probably because unsuitable students are rather guided out of the studies, rather than being presented before the suitability committee.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today