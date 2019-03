The electric and hybrid car market has increased remarkably in 2018 and accounted for slightly more than 14 percent of the total passenger vehicles in Norway.

Driving with electric cars, in Norway, increased by 45 percent from 2017 to 2018 and accounted for almost 7 percent of total of passenger cars. This corresponds to roughly the share of electric cars in Norway, according to new figures from Statistics Norway (Statistics Norway).

At the same time, driving with gasoline hybrids increased by about 50 percent and constituted slightly more than 7 percent of the total passenger cars on the road in 2018.

Norwegian vehicles drove a total of 46 billion kilometers on Norwegian and foreign roads in 2018. This is an increase of 1.6 per cent from the previous year. Passenger cars accounted for 78 per cent of the driving in 2018, which is almost unchanged from the previous year.

Total driving with traditional gasoline and diesel powered cars fell by 6.8 and 1.5 percent, respectively, from 2017 to 2018. Consequently, diesel-powered cars accounted for 56 percent of passenger cars on the roads in 2018, while petrol-driven passenger cars accounted for almost 30 percent.

