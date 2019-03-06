Cruise passengers injured by gale force winds

Several passengers were injured when a cruise ship belonging to Norwegian Cruise Lines was hit by extreme wind gusts off the coast of Florida.

Wind gusts up to 185 kilometers an hour took hold of the cruise ship Norwegian Escape on Sunday and shook it violently, informed the company on Tuesday.

Several passengers were injured, but the company did not state how many or what kind of injuries people received. The injured were given medical attention from medical personnel on board pending the ship’s docking.

The ship, which was on its way from New York to Florida, arrived at Cape Canaveral in Florida in the early morning hours Tuesday (local time).

Norwegian Cruise Line was formerly Norwegian, but is now a Miami-based shipping company. It is not stated how many passengers were on board when Norwegian Escape was hit by the strong gusts of wind. But the ship has space for over 4,200 passengers and a crew of more than 1,700.

