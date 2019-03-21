Four cars burned at Holmlia in Oslo

Four cars were destroyed in a fire in a garage in Asperudlia at Holmlia

in Oslo on Wednesday night. Two people with a gas canister were seen running from the site.

The first message arrived at the emergency services 20 minutes

after midnight on Wednesday night, and then at least two cars burned.

‘’Two people were seen running from the place. We suspect that the fire had been deliberately lit’’ said operation manager, Gjermund Stokkli to NTB news at 01.00.

‘’The reason for the suspicion was that the two had carried on a gasoline canister’’ said Tor Jøkling to NTB on Thursday morning.

The police have searched for the two, but the search has not yielded results.

‘’The two were dressed in hoodies and were caught on video. We will go through the recordings during Thursday’’ said Jøkling.

The firefighters quickly took control of the fire, but four cars are described as “not executable.” Two of them are burnt, while two others have large soot and smoke damage.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today