Japanese woman is the world’s oldest living person

Japanese Kana Tanaka is 116 years and 66 days old, the world’s oldest person, according to the Guinness World Records.

Saturday, Tanaka was handed the confirmation that she is the world’s oldest person and she told them that she is still gets up at 6 am every morning, likes to study math and loves to play Othello.

Tanaka was born on January 2, 1903 and was the seventh of eight children. She married in 1922 and has four children.

The title of the world’s oldest inherited from another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, who died on July 22, 2018 at 117 years old.

