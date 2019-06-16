Norwegian and American F-35 pilots will train together

Next week, Norwegian F-35 pilots will train with American pilots in Norwegian airspace. It is the first time joint training of this type will take place.

‘’Such integration training is highly desirable, and the dividend potential is high for both partner countries’’ said Colonel Øivind Gunnerud, who is head of Ørland Air Station in a press release.

Cooperation between technical personnel who work on maintenance of the combat aircraft will also be arranged.

The training aims to support NATO and strengthen the relationship between the countries participating in the F-35 cooperation.

The US fighter aircraft will arrive in Norway from Finland.After the visit to the Ørland Air Station, they will return to Spangdahlem Air Force Base in Germany.

So far, the Air Force have received twelve F-35 aircraft in Norway and seven in the US. Another three will be received in Norway during the autumn.

Norway have decided to purchase up to 52 F-35 combat aircraft.

They replace the F-16 aircraft, which are being phased out from 2019.

