The Government wish for offshore wind turbines on Utsira North

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy will shortly issue a proposal to open up Utsira Nord, off the coast of Rogaland, for offshore wind turbine applications.





The proposal will be issued for consultation before the summer. A request for input regarding the area Southern North Sea II will be included, according to a press release from the Ministry on Tuesday.

“Utsira Nord is suitable for floating wind power. That is the technology which looks the most promising,” Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Kjell-Børge Freiberg, (Progress Party), states.

“I will also ask for input on whether we should open the Southern North Sea II area, which is close to the territorial boundary with Denmark. It can, therefore, be suitable for connection to the continental power grid,” he continues.

Large potential for Norwegian companies

Freiberg emphasises that offshore wind power offers great opportunities for Norwegian companies.

“Norway can build on unique experience from the oil and gas industry, shipping, shipbuilding and renewable energy. The cost of wind power has fallen a lot, and it is likely that it will drop further,” the King’s Counsel emphasises.

Freiberg has previously emphasised to NTB (in April) that offshore wind can never compete with much cheaper renewable energy on land (i.e. wind and hydropower). A possible development thereof will also take place without subsidies.

“Kostnadene ved å bygge ut havvind er en helt annen sammenlignet med å bygge ut vindkraft på land,” the Minister of Energy concluded then.



© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

