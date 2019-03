Rescue personnel, volunteers and others who have contributed to the work of rescuing the cruise ship Viking Sky, received a thank you from Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H).

It has been a dramatic day for passengers and rescue personnel at Viking Sky in Hustadvika. Thanks to talented rescuers, volunteers and others who have made an invaluable effort under demanding conditions, writes Solberg on Twitter.

