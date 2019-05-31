The Crown Prince family lost their annual football game at Skaugum

Asker United triumphed this year during their annual friendly match in loop football against the Crown Prince family’s team at Skaugum, Wednesday afternoon.

This is the fifth year in a row that the football match is arranged at “Skaugum Stadion”.

The family at Skaugum was reinforced with football coach Ståle Solbakken, the artist Astrid S and the former national team players Lise Klaveness and Jan Åge Fjørtoft, while football coach Frode Grodås posed as keeper.

Arne Scheie was the commentator for the occasion.

“I look at this game as the most important game every year,” he said.

The teams started by singing the national anthem before they embarked on what would be a smooth game.

The first goal went to Asker United before Prince Sverre Magnus tied it to 1–1. Asker United then moved off and led to a 4–2 before intermission. Astrid S scored the first goal after intermission. The Crown Prince then tied the score to 4–4, but eventually the away team, Asker United, won the match with 6–5.

The home team has only won the game once before. The annual football match at Skaugum is a collaboration between the Crown Prince family and the Norwegian Football Association. The game was streaming directly on the Football Association’s Facebook page.

