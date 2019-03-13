The Prime Minister: – We need more women in the Armed Forces

The proportion of women in the first time services is 25 percent, but Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) believes that even more women are needed in the Armed Forces.

On Women’s day, March 8, she invited a number of representatives of the Armed Forces to meetings of the government’s representative residence.

“A modern defense needs representation from both sexes. We must make sure that women choose to stay in the Armed Forces. Today we will find out how to do this better,” Solberg said in the introduction speech.

She praises the Armed Forces for carrying out the investigation on harassment.

“The result was disappointing,” said the prime minister.

Defense manager Haakon Bruun-Hanssen also spoke to those in attendance.

“I don’t think anymore if there is a man or a woman who is in a position, I’m concerned that the job is done,” he said.

“We will fight both with our muscles, but also with what is on the inside of our heads,” the Chief of Defense continued.

