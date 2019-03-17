Northern Lights Tourism Guidelines

From late August to early April, it is possible to experience the extraordinary phenomenon of the Northern Lights here in the Tromsø region.

Northern Lights tourism has increased dramatically in recent years, and it is extremely important that our guests conduct themselves correctly whilst out in our fragile nature.

This is for both your own safety, the safety of others around you, and the sustainability of our beautiful destination. Below are some guidelines to keep everyone safe and happy!

