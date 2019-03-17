91.8% of children in Norway have a kindergarten place

kindergartens boy child toyA boy offers a girl a toy in kindergarten. Photo: Kasman / pixabay.com

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 17. March 2019

Today, 91.8 per cent of all children aged between one to five years in Norway have a place in kindergarten. This is an increase from 91.2% at the same time last year.

For the one and two year-olds, 83.5% have kindergarten places, and here the proportion is 1.4% higher than in 2017 showed the 2018 figures for day care coverage from Statistics Norway (SSB).

Among children between three and five years, the proportion who have a kindergarten places is 97.1%. This is an increase of 0.2% from the previous year.

The kindergartens in this country have 96,100 employees, and 47% of the kindergartens were public last year.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

