One fatality and one severe injury in two accidents at skiing resort near Bodø

One person is confirmed dead after an accident at a ski resort in Misvær near Bodø, additionally a person is reported to be severely injured in another accident at the same resort.

The Accidents occurred on Saturday.

– A rescue helicopter is on site, and the police are on the way, the Salten Police District reports.

According to Avisa Nordland, two separate accidents have occurred at the Vestvatn alpine resort.

One of the accidents is reported to have been caused by a fall in the downhill piste, whilst the other was caused by crashing into a tree.

The Alpine skiing centre is closed for the time being. The injured man was brought to the Nordland Hospital.

– We have a man under treatment, whose condition is stable. He will be transferred to the University Hospital of North Norway as soon as possible, said Børre Arntzen of the Nordland Hospital.

The Vestvatn Alpine resort is located in the southern part of the Bodø County; about 75 km drive from the centre.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today