Young Norwegian summits Mount Everest

23-year-old Ole Hovstad from Singsås in Trøndelag is now the youngest Norwegian who has ever made it to the top of the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest.

Hovstad was part of a group of six mountain climbers and seven sherpa who climbed to the top of the mountain on Wednesday, writes Trønderbladet, quoting the climbing company Ascent Himalayas Facebook page.

At home in Norway is a joyously happy father, Rolan Hovstad.

“I have been to vinmonopol and bought champagne. We’re gonna celebrate a little tonight,” he said.

The route up to the top of the famous mountain opened earlier this week, and good weather conditions have almost led to a “queue” up on the mountain side. In total, over 340 climbers along with local guides will try to reach the peak this month, according to the news agency AP.

On Wednesday, another dizzying Mount Everest record was also set. The highly experienced sherpa Kami Rita reached the top for the 22nd time and is thus the person who has managed it the most times.

Mount Everest is 8848 meters high and is located on the border between Nepal and China.

