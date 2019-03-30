Norwegian musician died in a traffic accident in the USA

Musician Audun Laading from Kristiansand and Stephen Fitzpatrick of the British Indie musical Duo, ‘Her´s’, have both lost their lives in a traffic accident in California.

According to NME, tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson has also died in the accident, as well, which happened on the way to a concert in Santa Ana, California, Wednesday.

We are all shattered, was expressed in a statement from the record company Heist or Hit.

The band had just released their debut album “Invitation to Her” and was on their second tour in North America, with 19 sold out concerts. The duo was one of Britain’s most beloved and promising bands, according to the record label.

