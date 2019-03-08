Driver’s licence goes digital

During the autumn, you will no longer need to bring your driving licence with you at all times.Then it will also become digital,and it will be enough to bring your mobile phone with you.

“This will make everyday life easier for motorists, while the authorities will get more up-to-date information than from the physical driver’s licence today” said Transport Minister,Jon Georg Dale of Fremskrittsparti (FRP).

The Public Roads Administration will send the proposal for amendments for consultation.

‘’The digital drivers licence must be a full driver’s licence.That means that it will be sufficient to have it on your mobile phone – which most people always have with them’’ said Dale.

The digital driver’s licence will be a voluntary,free supplement to today’s physical driver’s licence.

A physical driver’s license will still be issued, both for those who get the driver’s licence for the first time, and for renewal.The physical licence must still be carried when driving abroad.

The technical solution of the digital driver’s licence is designed to safeguard the security,design, usability,and privacy considerations.The goal is for the service to be available during the autumn.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today