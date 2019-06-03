Small increase in the number of births in Norway

In the first quarter of 2019, 120 more children were born in Norway when compared to the same period last year.

13,365 children were born in Norway in the first quarter of 2019. This is an increase compared tothe same period last year, when 13,245 children came into the world showed Statistics Norway’s (SSB’s)population figures for the first quarter.

If one looks at births per 1,000 inhabitants, there was an increase in the number of births in eight counties compared with the first quarter of 2018.

Compared with 2017, there was an increase in 16 counties.

There were 55,120 children born in Norway last year, which was a decrease of 1,513 children from the previous year. This resulted in a total fertility rate of 1.56 children per woman in 2018, which is the lowest measured in Norway ever.

In total, the Norwegian population increased by 6,600 in the first quarter of 2019. Net immigration accounted for just over two-thirds of the increase.

The birth surplus ended at around 2,000 in the first quarter.

At the end of the quarter there were 5,334,762 people in Norway. That is 31,984 more than at the same time last year.

