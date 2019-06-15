Norwegian shares leap on Oslo Stock Exchange

The stock price of the Norwegian Airlines leaps as the main index of the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) rises by 0.23 per cent to 861.17 points.





“The airline went up by 8.2 per cent. The increase happens the same day as CEO Bjørn Kjos states that he wants a more secluded role in the airline,” writes Dagens Næringsliv.

The statements came in conjunction with an interview with Bloomberg News. In the same interview, Kjos says that he is constantly discussing with the board about a plan for potential succession.

Otherwise, Equinor throne at the top of the sales list. They rose by 0.7 per cent to NOK 169.95. Just behind the follows Nel, which went down 1.3 per cent. Yara International, in third place, rose by 1.6 per cent.

The TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company increases most among the most traded companies, with a price increase of 2.3 per cent. Nel performs the weakest, with a drop of 1.3 per cent. The seafood sector is the most positive. It ends up 0.7 per cent. The IT sector heads in the opposite direction, with a decline of 0.8 per cent.

Increase in the oil price, stagnant currency

The price of North Sea oil (Brent light crude) increases by 72 cents to $ 62.03 per barrel on Friday afternoon. A barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading at $ 52.68, which is equivalent to a 40-cent increase.

The euro stays put at NOK 9.77. Against the US dollar, the Norwegian krone depreciates by 0.2 per cent to NOK 8.68 for one greenback.

The Norwegian currency has risen 0.2 per cent against both the euro and US dollar this week.

Weak across the board

The US stock exchanges have a negative start to the day. Around 5.30 pm (CST), the broad index Standard & Poor 500 is down 0.2 per cent, while Dow Jones drops by 0.09 per cent. The Nasdaq has depreciated 0.4 per cent in the first hours of trading.

The most important stock exchanges in Europe are experiencing a bad hair day. In Frankfurt, the DAX index drops by 0.7 per cent. CAC 40 in Paris drops 0.3 per cent, in turn. At 5.30 pm, the FTSE 100 is looking to end 0.3 per cent down.

The Nikkei in Tokyo increased by 0.4 per cent in value, while the Hong Seng slimmed by 0.6 per cent.



© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

