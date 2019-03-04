Crown Prince Haakon will have operation

Crown Prince Haakon will have an operation at Rikshospitalet on Monday for an osteochondrome in the ear canal, informs the Royal Palace.

As a result of the intervention, the Crown Prince will have a reduced program over the next two weeks, according to the Royal Family’s website. The operation is referred to as a minor surgical procedure.

An osteochondrome, known as exostosis as a medical term, is a small bone growth on a bone and is the most common benign bone tumor that occurs, according to Norwegian Health Informatics.

As a rule, this gives no symptoms, but it depends on location and size. Cases have been reported where osteochondria can convert into a malignant tumor, but this is very rare.

