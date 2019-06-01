Fear of gas explosion in Kvinnherad

Fear that gas cylinder may explode as a result of a fire in Kvinnherad

A cow barn in Dimmelsvik in Kvinnherad in Hordaland has burned down to the ground. A safety zone of 300 metres has been set up due to an acetylene gas cylinder on the premises.





A sharpshooter from the police is underway in an attempt to puncture the gas cylinder.

“He’ll be in place in an hour’s time,” Manager of Operations, Dag Olav Sætre, tells NTB at around 7.30 pm.

The gas cylinder contains acetylene and does not lie in the area engulfed by flames.

The cow barn in Kvinnherad has burned to the ground.

Farmhouse evacuated

The police first reported that the fire had spread to the neighbouring farmhouse, but this turned out not to be the case.

Manager of Efforts at the site, Ruben Medhus, informs that there are people who live in the house next to the fire and that they are affected by it.

“I am uncertain whether they were at home when the fire started, but they are evacuated,” he tells Bergens Tidende.

The police notified about the fire at a quarter to 3 in the afternoon.

Update

The police have punctured the acetylene gas cylinder which led to an explosion hazard after a fire in the cow barn in Kvinnherad.

“The situation is under control, and there is no longer any danger to the surroundings,” West Police District tweets just before 9 pm.

The farm building has burned to the ground. The fire department will continue post-extinguishing through the evening.

There are no reports on any animals involved, but they are probably grazing this time of year.

Politi og brann jobber fremdeles på stedet. Bygningen har brent ned. Sikkerhetssone på 300 meter opprettholdes inntil videre grunnet Acetylenflaske på branntomten. Politiet har skarpskytter på vei for å skyte hull i denne. — Vest politidistrikt (@politivest) June 1, 2019



© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

